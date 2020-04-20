Cut up corpses and then get chased by them in Autopsy Simulator

Autopsy Simulator follows a pathologist named Jack—like Cher, he needs no surname—as he cuts up cadavers and uses science to uncover causes of death. A straightforward autopsy sim sounds like an intriguing, if morbid, curio, but unfortunately some "sinister forces" won't let Jack get on with his job, instead opting to scare the poor guy.

Developer Woodland Games says that each case that ends up on Jack's slab has been "created with the help of pathomorphologists and forensic doctors, so you will feel as if you're involved in a real autopsy process," but you'll also have to pop pills and run away from monsters as they stalk you through corridors that could probably do with a good clean.

The impact of the gruesome examinations is somewhat undermined by the hilariously exaggerated sound effects that reach their zenith when you get to the squishy brain. It's hard to really get into the horror head space when you're being reminded of a comically gross cartoon. But then subtlety does not appear to be Autopsy Simulator's MO, judging by the addition of monsters and creepy crawly hallucinations.

It seems pretty clearly inspired by The Autopsy of Jane Doe, a 2016 horror flick with a very similar premise, with Jack investigating a Jane Doe and finding some odd stuff inside her guts. In the movie, it's a tooth wrapped in symbol-covered cloth; in the game, it's an engagement ring belonging to Jack's missing wife. Spooooky.

Woodland's previous games include first-person parkour romp Urban Explorer, and it's also working on a taxi driver "sim" where you can guzzle beer and drive the mob around.

Autopsy Simulator doesn't have a release date yet, but the Steam page is up now.