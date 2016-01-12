How to attack on CS:GO’s Overpass map

Call-Outs Here's an overview of the map, including call-outs that are helpful to know.

Last time we had a look at some cool tricks as CT on Overpass. Now it's time to indulge in the fine art of attacking the very same map.

My philosophy is that it's best to take control over key areas on the map before deciding where to attack. That gives you many more options as well as the freedom to back off again should anything go awry. In my CT guide I identified connector, lower tunnels and outside restroom as the key areas you want to control. This holds true when you're on the T-side as well. If you have connector you can change your mind and attack the other bomb site in a matter of seconds. But that’s for later. The important part is how to actually execute the attack.

Utility grenades on B

A spot you almost always want to smoke off is sniper’s nest. I always feel like a fool when I get killed from there because the solution to the problem is rather simple.

Note that this smoke is a really neat trick to use in one-on-one situations. Think about it: When the counter-terrorist finds himself alone it makes sense to go sniper’s nest because it's close to both A and B. A very common reaction to getting smoked off in snipers nest is to go around down towards jungle. I've won more than one round by using this smoke and then run up through connector and plant the bomb on an empty bomb site on A.

You know that counter-terrorist who's on fire behind barrels? The guy who constantly stops you from getting through the pipe in canals? It's time to torch him, literally:

After that molotov it won't feel like you're crawling through the sewers anymore. Attacking canals will be a walk in the park.

If you know they usually have a guy behind barrels, and you have more time, you can use this boost instead:

This will save you the money you'd otherwise spend on a molotov, but after you've used it once they will be prepared for it. That guy might think twice before going barrels again.

Sometimes you want to smoke off the bridge to make it easier for your bomb carrier to enter the bombsite:

ECO Rounds 'Eco round' is short for economic round. That's a round where you buy little to no items. The purpose is to save money for the following round so that you can afford the big toys.

This smoke combined with the smoke on sniper's nest can also be used if you have an eco round and want to get the bomb down for that $4000 bonus ($800 per player.) Be careful, though: they can use the smoke to jump up on the ledge towards the water and sneak up on your guy while he's planting. It can be easy to forget that smokes aren't brick walls.

