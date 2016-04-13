CS:GO is a lot easier with Fallout's V.A.T.S.

I am not good at Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. I play my fair share of shooters, and I like to think that I'm reasonably handy with them, but my reflexes are too slow, and my patience too thin, to have any success in the unforgiving milieu that is the world of CS:GO. What I need, really, is a VATS on my wrist—kind of like the guy in this Nuclear Strike mash-up of Counter-Strike and Fallout.

VATS is the Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System that's been an integral part of Fallout since Bethesda took the franchise first-person. It enables specific targeting in firefights, slo-mo kills, and best of all, very satisfying balloon-pop headshots. It has absolutely no place in conventional FPSes, and especially in competitive online shooters, which is precisely why I want it: I would kick so much ass with this thing on my arm. Assuming nobody else had one, obviously. The power armor would come in handy, too.

Nuclear Strike is the most recent creation from Westracer, whose previous work includes more conventional CS:GO videos, and a cool Team Fortress 2 trailer, too. Check them out on the 'Tubes.