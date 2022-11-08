CS:GO caster fired from Rio Major after alleged 'incident' involving booze, police, and a smashed-up TV

Audio player loading…

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive caster Matthew "Sadokist" Trivett has been fired and sent home from the game's Rio Major, following allegations of a boozy night out turning into a blazing row that ended up with broadcast equipment being smashed. The Canadian has been a major caster in the CS:GO scene for many years, and previously made headlines in 2018 when he stepped down from the ESL Pro League broadcast team after using a racial slur on a livestream and telling CS: GO persona Don Haci to kill himself.

It's unfortunate for the wider IEM Rio event which, after a few technical hitches to start with, has settled into a great rhythm and produced some fabulous Counter-Strike. Trivett's departure was first announced on November 6, with caster Anders Blume replacing him. At the time the ESL issued the following statement:

"We can confirm that an incident took place last night involving Sadokist. As a result of this, Anders has stepped in to commentate for the remainder of the tournament. We have no further comments and would like the focus to remain on the competition."

The dedicated Counter-Strike website dust2.us , part of HLTV , is now reporting that Trivett was fired following a violent incident that occurred after a night of drinking. Trivett had allegedly been out at a bar before returning to the hotel the ESL is using to house all players and staff. Once there, Trivett headed to a ballroom which had been temporarily set up with media production equipment and PCs.

Several sources told Dust2.us that, once the caster entered this room, he became embroiled in a verbal argument before throwing an object at a group of people from FURIA, the Brazilian CS: GO team, who were filming a promotional spot with the streamer Gaules. This escalated the confrontation and it's at this point Trivett allegedly turned violent, becoming engaged in an altercation that ended up with a TV being smashed and hotel staff becoming involved.

Witnesses added that ESL's Michal "Carmac" Blicharz got involved in an attempt to calm the Canadian down, but only received a shouting match for his troubles, and after this the police arrived. The ESL almost immediately fired Trivett from the event, informed his co-workers, and booked him a flight home.

I've contacted the ESL for any comment on the situation, though the organisation has previously declined to expand on its original statement about Trivett. I've also contacted Trivett himself to ask about the allegations. IEM Rio is ongoing, with the tournament about to hit the business end this weekend.