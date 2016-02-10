Crysis, Ryse: Son of Rome composer joins Divinity: Original Sin 2 team

It came as sad and surprising news last summer when Larian Studios announced that Divinity composer Kirill Pokrovsky had died. Pokrovsky had created memorable music for all of Larian's games, going all the way back to LED Wars in 1997, and became a Larian “face” through his livestreamed mini-concerts in support of Divinity: Original Sin. He left, as they say, very big shoes to fill.

Stepping into them, Larian announced today in a Kickstarter update, will be Borislav “Bobby” Slavov, formerly of Crytek, whose recent credits include Ryse: Son of Rome, and Crysis 2 and 3. “While no one can truly replace him, the search for a successor to compose the music for Divinity: Original Sin 2 has come to a fantastic conclusion,” Crytek said. “[Bobby] first caught the attention of Larian Studios with his talent for creating adaptive music that evolves with players' actions, and his plans for Divinity: Original Sin 2 are impressive, to say the least.”

Slavov pays a nice tribute to his predecessor in the latest update video when he says that despite being a long-time fan of Larian's games, he never inquired about working for the studio because he was “so in love with Kirill's music.” The video also includes a clip of Slavov's work-in-progress music playing in the background, but while Larian founder Swen Vincke promised that the new composer has big and surprising ideas for Divinity: Original Sin 2—“super, super, super cool,” as he put it—he said the studio won't reveal any of his work until it's finished.

The Kickstarter update also includes a new Skill Tree poll, information about backer rewards, and a note about upcoming appearances, including at the PC Gamer Weekender on March 5 and 6, where Vincke will appear on two panels—one each day—to discuss the development of the new game.