Crysis 3 spotted on Origin, bows and arrows pictured

It very much looks like Crysis 3 is real, then. Eurogamer have spotted several images of various boxed editions on Origin, and some box art of a nano-suited soldier posing with a bow, of all things. The prospect of taking on an army of gun-toting soldiers with a piece of medieval weaponry is certainly appealing, hopefully the suit comes with a MAXIMUM SHOW-OFF mode to go with it.

It looks as though GameReactor in Sweden is preparing an announcement cover, according to images discovered on NeoGaf , spotted by VG247 . The background to the Origin artwork shows a tall building, suggesting an urban setting similar to Crysis 2. We'll have to wait and see if that's the case when Crytek do their big official reveal, but it'd be nice to see a return to the more open environments of the first game. What would you like to see from Crysis 3?