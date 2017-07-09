Crypt of the Necrodancer: Amplified trailer heralds next week's release

Rhythm roguelike Crypt of the Necrodancer—as far as I can tell, it's still the only one—has a DLC expansion that's already out in early access, but if you prefer to wait until things are finished before you consume them, you'll be pleased to hear that Amplified will release, for real, next week. How 'next week'? July 12 next week, that's how.

Amplified takes place before Necrodancer proper, introducing a vampiric new protagonist named Nocturna (pictured above), but more importantly an additional zone, extra clobber, and more than 20 new tracks. Get yourself pumped up by watching the banging launch trailer, below.

If you're wondering what we thought of it, have a read of Chris Thursten's review. He called it a "beautifully designed, tough, and cheerful roguelike that rewards perseverance with a singular feeling of finesse."