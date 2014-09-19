Crusader Kings 2 has sold one million copies

Paradox has announced that Crusader Kings 2—their soap opera grand strategy of medieval war, politics and intrigue—has sold over a million copies. It's always nice to see a PC exclusive hit the landmark, and in this case it's particularly notable. CK2 isn't an exciting military simulation , procedural multiplayer sandbox or tense psychological playground . It's a complex game about a map, a big list of people, and a working knowledge of the feudal system.

Perhaps more surprising is the other statistic released by Paradox: the game has an average playtime of just over 99 hours. That, when you consider all the people who still have it buried away in their pile of shame , amounts to a lot of people who must have played considerably more.

It must help that Crusader Kings 2 is still being updated—both with wide-ranging patches and new DLC packs. Up next is the game's seventh expansion, Charlemagne . It introduces a new, earlier start date and a story series centred around Charlemagne and The Holy Roman Empire.

If you want to see what makes the game so good, you should check out Rich's diary , detailing his exploits in CK2's Game of Thrones mod.