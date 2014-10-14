Crusader Kings 2: Charlemagne expansion out now

Crusader Kings 2 expands again today, with the release of the game's seventh major expansion. Charlemagne extends players' historical toybox with a new, earlier start date of 769 AD. Filling that space will be the events of the titular king, and of his founding of the Holy Roman Empire.

There's a, er, distinctive new trailer, in which a couple of menus are clicked on.

The expansion is out now, priced £11 / $15. In addition, Paradox has released patch 2.2—a free major update available to all copies of the game. Highlights of the patch include an overhaul to nomadic tribes, and a "learning scenario" designed to help new players. You can see the full change log here.