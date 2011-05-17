Creative Assembly already working on new Total War game

Speaking to Eurogamer , Creative Assembly's studio director, Mike Simpson has confirmed that the team are already working on another Total War game, just two month's after the release of Total War: Shogun 2. When asked by the website whether the team were working on another Total War game, Simpson replied "We never stop, so yes."

He also mentioned that "The original Shogun sold more copies in the second three years of its existence than it did in its first three years." However, the studio director was confident in the early success of Shogun 2, saying: "It's doing fab. We're 90 per cent Metacritic which is exactly where we wanted to hit, and it's selling great."

Total War: Shogun 2 was just patched with DX11 support , which made a lot of people with powerful machines very happy. Read our full review here .