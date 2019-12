We've dug into Valve's sorta-sequel Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to try and gather some data on the only question we (and probably you, too) care about—what's different? Within, we compare map segments, weapon animations and audio, smoke grenade opacity, bomb planting time, and other elements from all PC versions of Counter-Strike.

Tell us what other aspects of CS you'd like to see scrutinized, and we'll get crackin' on them.