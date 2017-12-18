Popular

Code Vein drops suitably anime trailer and a bunch of new screens

"We fight, we drink blood, we revive, we fight some more."

"Prepare to Dine" was the cryptic tagline teased by Code Vein back in April, before Bandai Namco officially unveiled its incoming anime-inspired post-apocalyptic dystopian ARPG. Due at some point next year, it's now got a new trailer, and a bunch of new screenshots. 

Since its reveal, we've seen a fair bit of Code Vein in motion. And while cautious to avoid billing it as 'Dark Souls But Anime', it does look very Souls-like—even if that particular descriptor is overused. See for yourself:

As a long-serving fan of Hidetaka Miyazaki's nightmarescapes I don't have a problems with Souls parallels here, however I do understand why some players are fed up with the comparison. Nevertheless, the battle with the stone demon-like baddie which features around the 1.35 mark above looks suitably Souls-y. 

The game's new screens, on the other hand, focus on its cast of whimsical blood-consuming chums. Here's those: 

Code Vein is without a hard release date but is due at some stage in 2018. 

