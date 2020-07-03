How to kill Juggernaut players in Warzone

Warzone Juggernaut Royale is one of the various limited-time modes we can expect to enjoy this Warzone season 4, and now we have the chance to risk a trip to the Gulag to grab the famous heavy armour backed up with serious firepower. Just make sure you're ready for a fight when you reach each landing zone.

The Juggernaut first appeared as an AI-controlled enemy in Modern Warfare 2's Spec Ops mode, and then featured in several Call of Duty games since. You also get to fight these special enemies in Modern Warfare's single-player campaign mission, Into the Furnace. Now, however, we can don the armour for ourselves in the perilous wastes of Verdansk.

Whether you want to go down in a blaze of glory by going for the suit at the beginning of a match, or bide your time in a bid for a last-gasp scalp, coming up against an enemy trio that includes a Warzone Juggernaut can really derail your quest to victory. So, here's everything you need to know about the temporary mode, and some top tips and getting in, and enemies out, of the extra-special gear.

What is Warzone Juggernaut Royale?

Warzone Juggernaut Royale is a limited-time mode that's reminiscent of Fortnite's Thanos mode, just with fewer mega jumps and galaxy-altering gauntlets. Early on in a match, you and your two team members can attempt to snag a suit from three airdropped care package locations marked on the map. It's only available in trios, but vanilla trios is still available.

However, while successful players are tough to take down as a Juggernaut—you definitely shouldn't be facing them on your own without serious backup—it is possible, especially as they remain marked on the map in the suit. If they're defeated, a new suit will drop on the map in a new location.

If that lucky player is you, until you're swarmed on by every other soldier in Verdansk, you'll benefit from a huge health boost and a devastating minigun with which to put down any targets in your way. If this mode sounds like your thing, bear in mind you've only got until this Tuesday, July 7 to try it out.

Warzone Juggernaut Royale tips

While I don't advise taking on a Juggernaut one-on-one in most cases, players with it aren't invincible. Here are some hints to help you make the most of the suit, or take one down:

Make your move at the right time

If you want to get the suit, try to be patient and make your move later on in a match. Then there'll be fewer soldiers left in the game, which means the greater your chance of taking your Juggernaut all the way to victory if you're successful. That said, quick, high-chaos rounds can also be the most fun in battle royale games, so going for your objective as early as possible is the best way of seeing some action.

Stay away from Juggernauts early on. Instead, take on a Juggernaut player if you come up against them later in a round, when you have better gear and they might be at lower HP.

Fight firepower with... more firepower

Juggernauts are armed to the teeth, but you have plenty of options with which to get them packing their bags for the Gulag. If you don't have a launcher in your trio, or a car with which to run over your target, keeping your distance and mounting an LMG like the Bruen or peppering your foe with sniper fire is very effective.

Take out the Juggernaut's teammates first

Smart squad members will be looking to protect their prize asset as much as possible and, as you have the most chance taking a Juggernaut down in greater numbers, take out their companions first, and then swarm them from all directions.