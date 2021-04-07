Cliff Bleszinski is 'working on some new stuff'

Two years after leaving Epic Games in 2012, Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski leapt back into the development business with the fast-paced arena shooter LawBreakers. We liked it an awful lot, describing it as "an uncompromising game that doesn't make apologies for its high skill ceiling" in our 84% review, but in spite of that, and concerted efforts to save it, it failed to catch on. In May 2018, Bleszinski closed his Boss Key Productions studio, and four months later LawBreakers went offline for good.

Understandably, Bleszinski took the game's failure hard, promising in all-caps that he was done with making games forever. Forever! But forever is a long time, and a couple years after that, in October 202, he admitted that he was starting to feel the itch again. It's apparently an itch he's decided to scratch.

"Yes, for the record, I'm working on some new stuff, and you should know every damned day it's agonizing to not talk about it," Blesinzski tweeted. "Deal with it. Love y'all."

Intriguingly, he suggested several hours later that "it might not necessarily be a videogame."

In the wake of that tweet, however, he implied that he's already chatted about the project with Vlambeer co-founder and industry consultant Rami Ismail, which I think suggests some tangential connection to videogames at the very least.

Gears of War fans holding onto faint hopes that Bleszinski will return to the series seem doomed to disappointment, however: When a follower asked if the new project involves any chainsaws, a reference to Gears' Lancer assault rifle, he replied, "None."