Cliff Bleszinski explains how to shoot people behind your back in LawBreakers

Hours after the first gameplay footage for LawBreakers went up, I spoke with Boss Key founder Cliff Bleszinski just as PAX was beginning to get further details on some of the novel shooting and movement mechanics in his studio's FPS. The gameplay trailer showed off a few tricks, including swinging from a grappling hook and shooting behind your back, and I got to ask Bleszinski about how those moves interact with the game's gravity changing mechanics. Watch the full video above to hear what he has to say.

