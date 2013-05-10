Civilization V: Brave New World trailer details an art attack

While the Brave New World expansion's new, more active cultural victory path is sure to be a great addition over a long Civilization V campaign, it's not the most exciting subject for a one and a half minute trailer. Still, Firaxis do an admirable job in dramatising it - equating the system to the game's more visually immediate battles, by comparing culture to defence and tourism to offence. Anyone who's seen a group of Brits abroad could argue that they've got a point.

In addition to the archaeology, great works, museums and tourism detailed in the trailer, Brave New World will also bring trade routes, and an expanded Diplomacy path through the World Congress. You can read about how these new systems will change the game in our announcement interview here , then check out how the expansion bolsters your campaign's late-game in our hands-on .

Brave New World is due for release July 12th.