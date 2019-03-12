Civilization 6 is seriously cheap in the new Humble Strategy Bundle

Do you like strategy games? Then you might like the new Humble Strategy Bundle for 2019, which gets things rolling with Niche: A Genetics Survival Games, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (a standalone expansion, so you don't need the original to play) and Throne of Lies: The Online Game of Deceit, for $1. That's good stuff all around—but there's more.

Beat the average price to add Dungeons 3, Offworld Trading Company, and the OTC: Jupiter's Forge expansion pack to the bundle, or pay $9 and get Stellaris and Plague Inc. Evolved. Things get really interesting at the top tier: For $15, they'll throw in Civilization 6, which normally goes for $60 all on its own.

That's cheaper than Civilization 6 has ever been previously, according to Steam Database, and that's without taking the other games into account. If you haven't picked it up yet because you're waiting on a deal that's just too good to ignore, you might want to give this one a look. The Humble Strategy Bundle 2019 is available until March 26.