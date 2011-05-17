Civ World trailer brings Civilization to Facebook

The trailer above is our first look at Civ World, the upcoming Civilization Facebook game that's trying to put an accessible spin on one of the most complex and detailed empire-building strategy games ever made.

Have they succeeded? Trading with friends to achieve a collaboratively could be fun, but my favourite bit is the little crown icon you get for being the most successful empire. Who doesn't want to be king of all their friends? The game's currently in beta, but you can find out how to join on the Civ World Facebook page.