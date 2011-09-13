City of Heroes subscribers get early access to Freedom update

City of Heroes is going free to play later this year with the launch of the massive Freedom update. Now NCSoft and Paragon Studios have announced that they will be giving current subscribers early access, starting today.

Current players have access to the new in-game store and the new First Ward area. The head start program will also feature a number of events, with the developers promising costume competitions and a live alien invasion by the forces of Hamidon and Praetoria.

The full update will go live later this year, marking City of Heroes' transition to a free to play game.