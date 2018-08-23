Popular

Check out this ridiculous liquid-cooled 64-core Epyc server

By

German overclocker der8auer takes liquid cooling to a new level with this system.

We've all seen liquid cooling by now, but this dual socket Epyc server put together by der8auer and Caseking isn't your normal liquid cooling. It has liquid cooling blocks on the CPUs, sure, but instead of the normal fans blowing air across the rest of the components, everything is partially submerged in liquid, with jets spraying across the board.

It's a pretty awesome setup, and obviously more of a publicity stunt than something you'd want to have running in a datacenter. It's also extremely fast on the right sort of workloads. The rig posted a Cinebench score of 10,460 for the dual Epyc CPUs, which is only about three times as fast as an 18-core/36-thread Core i9-7980XE. Impractical, sure, but still cool.

Jarred Walton

Jarred got his start with computers on a Commodore 64, where he has fond memories of playing the early AD&D Gold Box games from SSI. After spending time studying computer science and working in the IT industry, he discovered a knack for journalism, which he’s been doing for more than a decade. This enables him to play with (aka “test”) all of the latest and greatest hardware; it’s a tough life, but someone has to do it. For science.
See comments