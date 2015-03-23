Check out this great cache of Alien: Isolation art

I confess we have an ongoing fascination with Alien: Isolation in the PC Gamer office. We gave it a score of 93 our game of the year award last year, for a start. Then Andy got into its guts to find out how it was made, and now points me to this cache of great concept art by concept artist, Bradley Wright. These are a few of my favourites, but you'll find loads more in the whole cache, featured on It's Art Mag.