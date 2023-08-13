Check out this goofy, heavy metal indie RPG

Ready for some sick musical warfare and kicking in doors? I sure am, so that's why I'm serving up Deathbulge: Battle of the Bands, a musically inclined heavy metal RPG that's both goofy and whimsical. It's in the vein of silly RPGs like Costume Quest, a game where you will kick down every single door in the entire game because nobody knows how to open a door in this world. Be sure to level up your door kicking skill!

The plot revolves around a vicious battle of the bands where the titular Deathbulge will take on others in musical battles to the death. You build your band out of 9 musically-thematic classes and do battle not just with other bands, but with weird monsters like a dude in lederhosen with a horn for a head or like a platypus on a skateboard.

It's apparently based on a webcomic, Deathbulge , with a rather silly and crude sense of humor. You don't have to read the comic to enjoy this game though. I certainly didn't! No disrespect to the creator or anything I'm just busy.

It's a really chill RPG, but it's not just laughs. It does have a combat system that lets you line up bars in musical style to get effects—that means lining up buffs and debuffs on your own and enemies' "bar" and using abilities themed around ideas like beats and notes. Plus you get to sew patches on your jacket as upgrades which is in my humble opinion metal as hell.

You can find Deathbulge: Battle of the Bands on Steam for $20, on sale at 15% off for about 47 more hours.