Check out these deals on AMD's second generation Ryzen processors

While Intel is thumping its chest over its new 9th generation Core processor lineup, and the 8-core/16-thread Core i9-9900K in particular, there are some good bargains to be had on AMD's second generation Ryzen lineup. These are great processors for gaming, even if testing ultimately shows Intel's are faster (we'll know soon enough).

To get your hands on an 8-core 9th gen chip from Intel, you're looking at spending over $400, and over $500 if you want the model that supports Hyper Threading. Meanwhile, AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X is on sale for $294.99 on Amazon right now. That's not the lowest it's ever been, but outside of brief dips, this is a $300 to $320 processor normally.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X |YD270XBGAFBOX | $294.99

This is AMD's flagship mainstream desktop processors. It is an 8-core/16-thread CPU clocked at 3.7GHz to 4.3GHz, with 20MB of total cache. The CPU also comes with a Wraith Prism LED cooler. $294.99 (Amazon)



Likewise, AMD's Ryzen 5 2600X can be found for as low as $199.99 on Newegg. That's also not the lowest it's ever been, but certainly lower than usual, based on pricing over the past several weeks and months.

AMD's other second generation Ryzen processors are also selling for below MSRP. It's not clear if these are temporary price cuts or long term pricing. Either way, they're good values. For example, you save an additional $15 on a Ryzen 5 2600X and Asus ROG Strix X470-F Gaming motherboard combo.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 | YD2700BBAFBOX | $265

Similar to the Ryzen 7 2700X, this non-X model is an 8-core/16-thread part. It has a 3.2GHz base clock and 4.1GHz boost clock, and 20MB of total cache. AMD bundles a Wraith Spire LED cooler with this chip.

$265.99 (Amazon)



AMD Ryzen 5 2600 | YD2600BBAFBOX | $159.99

This is a 6-core/12-thread CPU clicked at 3.4GHz to 3.9GHz, with 19MB of total cache. It isn't quite as fast as the Ryzen 5 2600X, but it's $40 cheaper. It comes with a Wraith Stealth cooler.

$159.99 (Amazon)



It's also worth browsing through Newegg's combo offers, as you can save a few bucks when buying multiple parts at the same time.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.