CD Projekt Red CEO hints at potential return to The Witcher series

CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński has hinted at the possibility of another main series Witcher game.

In conversation with Polish finance website Bankier.pl (via VG24/7), Kiciński rules out 'The Witcher 4' as a title, but expresses interest in returning to its setting and world.

"The first three Witchers were by definition a trilogy, so we simply could not name the next game The Witcher 4," Kiciński tells Bankier.pl (via Google Translate). "This does not mean, of course, that we will leave the world of The Witcher, created by us for over a dozen years. The Witcher is one of two franchises on which to build in the future activities of the company. Today, unfortunately, I can not reveal anything more."

This echoes CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwiński. In January, I asked if the developer was finished with The Witcher series. "We've devoted a big part of our lives to The Witcher and it means a lot to us, so we’re definitely not abandoning this universe," Iwiński told me, despite having no immediate plans to revisit Geralt et al.

Elsewhere, Kiciński tells Bankier.pl that Cyberpunk 2077 is in production and that a team of nearly 350 developers are working on it—"the largest in the history of the studio so far".

He adds: "Expectations are also large, which is clearly visible after our presentations at E3—we are all very happy about the quality… I also dream of commercial success [for] our next titles, of course. In this industry, '[the] sky is the limit.' So far, we have sold over 33 million copies of The Witcher, and we have an appetite for much more."

