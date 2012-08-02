CD Projekt cracks open some Cyberpunk FAQs

Not, it must be said, all that many - most of The Witcher 2 developer's current project remains cloaked in secrecy and protected with ICE and... uh... behind a wall of developers keeping schtum. Plot, style and exactly what it's going to look like all remain unknown. These answers should however assuage any fears that it's just going to be The Witcher wearing sunglasses even when indoors, and give some idea of how the company is approaching its new world and the experience it plans to offer.

The most relevant question for The Witcher players as well as Cyberpunk fans is this one:

Q: Will there be full customization of our character like a D&D game, things like gender, ethnicity, moral stand point, sexuality...etc or we will be restrict to something like Geralt from TW2?

While those specific details may not be covered (or to be more accurate, are utterly glossed over in favour of a different, easier to answer question), the response does at least bode well for those of us who prefer to create our own heroes/antiheroes/amoral mercenary types from scratch:

A: We definitely want to give players way more freedom with customization of the main protagonist then they had with Geralt in The Witcher series. We are planning on letting them change their statistics, equipment, implants and much more.

In addition, classes/roles are in, the story will focus on a place called "Night City", and the look of the whole thing will borrow heavily from Gibson, Ghost In The Shell, and Blade Runner. Earning bonus points here, there's also talk of picking up some hints from the first parts of both Deus Ex and System Shock - though hopefully not the part where the entire cast is murdered because nobody could think of a good conversation system. If SHODAN ends up in your party though, I for one will buy five copies.

Check out the full range of answers here.