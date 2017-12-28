CCP Games is hiring for a 'a new and highly ambitious MMORPG'

It wasn't a great year for CCP Games, the studio behind the space-spreadsheet MMO EVE Online. In October the company ended development of its VR projects, laid off almost 100 people, and closed two of its four offices. But in spite of all that, job listings on the CCP site suggest that it's getting ready to dive into something new.

"CCP is currently building a team in London to lead development on a new and highly ambitious MMORPG," the lead designer listing says. "We are looking to grow a relatively small, tight-knit team, capable of delivering big ideas through experience, smart process, and world-class tools."

Applicants must have lead designer or design director credits on at least one "high-profile MMO, RPG, or other systems-heavy game," as well as experience with the Unreal Engine 4 and blueprints.

If that's not your speed, there are plenty of other openings in the London studio for what is presumably the same project, including art director, engineer, senior 3D artist, senior animator, senior backend engineer, senior character artist, senior UI artist, and UX designer. (There's a "social media and influencer manager" position open as well, but that's for all of CCP's products.)

My first fleeting thought was that CCP was reviving its World of Darkness MMO, but then I remembered that it sold that one to Paradox a couple of years ago. It could also be the Project Nova FPS, which CCP recently confirmed is still in development, or possibly the mobile EVE spinoff currently known as Project Aurora. But the wording of the listings suggests to me that it's something else entirely—a project that we haven't heard about previously. I've emailed CCP to ask what's up, and will update if they tell me.

Thanks, Massively Overpowered.