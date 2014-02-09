Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2's Toy Maker boss shown off in creepy new video

It's easy to forget that Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 is coming out in a few weeks, what with Thief and Dark Souls 2 to worry about. Will they live up to the incredibly high standards set by previous games? This is not quite a question we can ask ourselves about LoS 2, sequel to the OK God of War/Uncharted/Shadow of the Colossus mashup that was the original reboot. Lords of Shadow 2 moves the action to the modern day, giving Gabriel 'Begbie' Belmont a more open world to play around in, and adding Zelda/Metroid elements to the series' already unholy fusion of mechanics. It also features the creepy Toy Maker villain, whose boss fight you can spoil with the following video.

Not spoilery enough for you? Here's a bonus video showing the characters you'll encounter in the game. Hooray: Patrick Stewart is back at Zobek.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 is out Feb 28th, the same day as Thief. I'm much more interested in Thief, despite my worries - how about you?