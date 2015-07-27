Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 studio is teasing a new game

The studio responsible for the Castlevania: Lord of Shadows games is on the verge of announcing a new game, according to its official website. Mercury Steam has been quiet since the launch of Castlevania: Lord of Shadows 2 (which wasn't that great, unfortunately), but this new project appears to be a bit of a departure from the Castlevania series. Why? Because look at that image above.

The image above is shown on the site, alongside the text: "exploring new worlds, fighting strange creatures, discovering new heroes", along with the promise of more news soon. The unannounced game may also involve sitting in claustrophobic green cockpits while smoking cigars, but that's just a theory. The website's music is very calming, in a slightly menacing way, so go check it out.