Capcom hit record high profits last year, thanks to its run of amazing games

It’s been exciting to watch Capcom embrace the PC platform over the last year, and it’s likely played a part in the company's recent success. Capcom posted its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year that ended March 31, and its three biggest titles all played a part in driving record results.

The big titles for Capcom’s last fiscal year were, of course, Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, and Monster Hunter: World. The amount of PC sales per game has been on an upwards curve—back in February, Capcom COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto said: "The percentage of sales for the PC versions of our titles has been increasing each year". For Monster Hunter: World specifically, Capcom's financial results state "the Steam version for PC also performed solidly, boosting profits".

Those three tentpole games contributed to record profits for Capcom in the last year, with net sales increasing to 100,031 million yen, up 5.8 percent over the previous year.

The outlook section of the financial report includes “multi-platform development” among the company’s strengths. Capcom’s proprietary game engines, including the RE Engine used by Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5, allowing for simultaneous development on multiple platforms—including PC—which in turn “has contributed to increasing sales and improving profitability.”