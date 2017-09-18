Call of Duty: WWII lines up big week of single player announcements

Since its reveal at this year's E3, Call of Duty: WWII has spent much of its time teasing and demoing its incoming installment's multiplayer features. Last week, Sledgehammer Games announced both its PC beta dates and its system requires, and now the developer is lining up new information on its single player campaign.

As revealed via the game's official Twitter feed, a 'Story Trailer' is due later today—while the remainder of the week will feature trailers and info segments named 'Meet the Squad', 'Meet Your Allies', and 'Real Battles. Real History' respectively.

Welcome to the Front Lines: Starting Sept 18, we're bringing you a week of #CODWWII Campaign intel. Prepare for your final mission briefing. pic.twitter.com/BziHIzxcQ5September 15, 2017

As Shaun reported last week, the Call of Duty: WWII PC beta is set to run September 29 through October 2. Taking place on Steam the beta is open to everyone, meaning preorder are not required for access.

Call of Duty: WWII is due November 3, 2017. Find out if your PC makes rank by checking out its system requirements.