Call of Duty: WW2 gets new map, Thanksgiving double XP, emblem editor release date

Despite its launch issues, Call of Duty: WW2 has spent the last few weeks getting its trenches in order. Now, developer Sledgehammer Games has announced its Thanksgiving double XP weekend will launch a day early, and that the previously delayed PC emblem editor will land on December 8.

When it does it'll launch alongside the new Winter Carentan Map, within which the game's first Seasonal Community Event—named 'Winter Siege'—will take place.

"One of the most beloved maps in Call of Duty history is now set in the cold and snowy winter of 1944 and will be free to all players for a limited time during the event and will be added to all MP game modes," says the developer. "Be sure to check out Domination and Hardpoint, they’re two of our studio favorites for Winter Carentan. We can’t wait to play online with you. Also, we have weekly Winter Siege rewards for players that join us throughout the event, and we’ll have more to share in the coming weeks."

WW2's Thanksgiving double XP weekend has also been brought forward—now set to kick off at 10am PT/6pm GMT today, and wrap up at the same time on Monday, November 27.

Sledgehammer also notes a new update is due next week that will address map exploits and UI improvements among other things.