Call Of Duty: Warzone is getting an in-game bomb drone

Strapping C4 to anything that moves has been a time-honoured tradition in Call Of Duty, and nowhere is that as obvious as in Call of Duty: Warzone, where players have been using C4 to such, er, bombastic effect that Infinity Ward had to go and nerf its throw range and add a delay to detonation time.

Players have been strapping C4 to trucks to blow up tanks with, throwing it to take jets out of the sky and, perhaps most famously, been strapping it to drones piloted by their friends to catch people unawares. Now a Redditor has discovered a bomb drone during a private match, causing several commenters to respond to the tune of "wow, wonder where that idea came from."