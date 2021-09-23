Popular

Call of Duty Vanguard will turn down the sun and remove 'dognados' following last week's beta

Now that's a stellar nerf.

(Image credit: Activision)

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has ended, leaving developer Sledgehammer Games with a fresh batch of feedback to work on ahead of the game's launch this November. Notably, that feedback includes nerfing the sun and exorcising some truly horrific canines.

In a short thank you post, Sledgehammer provided a shortlist of issues that have either already been fixed, or are planned to be fixed by time of launch. While not exhaustive, the developer has highlighted some of the stranger issues. These include expected fixes like tuning spawns to avoid creating "murder kitchen" scenarios on Hotel Royal to straight-up "nerfing the sun". 

Sledgehammer also promises to remove "dognados". What's a dognado, you may ask? This, dear reader, is a dognado.

This isn't the first time Call of Duty players have had a disagreement with our favourite celestial neighbour, either. Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven had to turn down the lights back in May, after Verdansk '84 arrived with a little too much lens flare. Presumably, the same glare was causing issues in Vanguard's beta.

Morgan put some time into Vanguard's multiplayer recently, finding a game that cribs so heavily from 2019's Modern Warfare reboot that it feels WW2 in name alone. Perhaps unsurprisingly, cheaters quickly found their way into the beta, with some already selling lifetime access to cheats for the full release.

Call of Duty: Vanguard arrives on November 5th.

20 years ago, Nat played Jet Set Radio Future for the first time—and she's not stopped thinking about games since. Joining PC Gamer in 2020, she comes from three years of freelance reporting at Rock Paper Shotgun, Waypoint, VG247 and more. Embedded in the European indie scene and having herself developed critically acclaimed small games like Can Androids Pray, Nat is always looking for a new curiosity to scream about—whether it's the next best indie darling, or simply someone modding a Scotmid into Black Mesa. She's also played for a competitive Splatoon team, and unofficially appears in Apex Legends under the pseudonym Horizon.
