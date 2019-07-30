Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will give you a tank for your killstreak

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Infinity Ward's rebooted FPS, will be bringing back killstreaks, along with rewards for the most murderous players. The feature's return was teased on Twitter, and we got a first look at what players with lots of consecutive kills get to play with.

Killstreak rewards include a care package with the Juggernaut assault gear, turning you into a walking tank; an actual tank, boasting a .50 cal machine gun; and nasty white phosphorus, which blinds and burns enemies.

Own the opposition - reap the rewards.Killstreaks make a return in #ModernWarfare. Tune-in August 1st for the full Multiplayer Premiere. pic.twitter.com/dUy6ZrkNzJJuly 29, 2019

On Thursday, August 1, you'll be able to watch the multiplayer premiere on Twitch. Infinity Ward has said it's bringing back classic multiplayer but with new co-op shenanigans. There's also a 2v2 mode called Gunfight, featuring two teams with random loadouts, tiny maps and rule changes every 40 seconds.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is due out on October 25.