Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshots show new maps set in Italy and Central Park

Here are nine new screenshots from the first two DLC maps for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The maps will arrive first for Xbox 360 Elite subscribers, but will likely come to our machines about a month later. The sunny, continental map, Piazza is a tight, winding map set in Italy. As with every Call of Duty map "attacks from behind, above and below are an ever-constant threat," but there will be a strong close combat focus, with plenty of flanking routes.

The other map will be called Liberation, and is set in a militarised Central Park, full of long sight lines perfect for snipers. If there's one thing everybody loves most about Call of Duty, it's snipers. "Always be aware of nearby sightlines to avoid becoming fodder for the enemy," reads the fact sheet. Alternatively, just go sniper and own the map yourself. Screenshots ho!