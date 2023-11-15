The best MCW loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

The best MCW loadout is all about coping with the assault rifle's recoil. This weapon has proven pretty popular due to its extremely fast TTK and the fact it hits hard, but it's difficult to keep on target, especially if you're only using regular old iron sights. A range of attachments is necessary to fine-tune the gun and make it more effective.

If you haven't hit the level requirements to unlock the MCW yet, you might want to try our SVA 545 loadout instead—though not quite as hard-hitting, its initial two-shot firing mode makes it pretty deadly. But down to business; here's my favourite MCW loadouts for PvP in Modern Warfare 3, plus a secondary weapon and suggested perks.

The best MW3 MCW loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

The primary function of this attachment selection is coping with the MCW's significant recoil so you can land your shots accurately:

Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

SZ Lonewolf Optic Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

RB Regal Heavy Stock Ammunition: 5.56 Overpressurized +P

To start off, the L4R Flash Hider provides a nice little bump to recoil control with no real downsides. While it also provides muzzle flash concealment, the fact that it lacks radar concealment might be a bit of a deal breaker for some. If so, go for the Shadowstrike Suppressor instead.

Similarly, the VX Pineapple buffs recoil control and accuracy at the expense of mobility, but that won't be such an issue with the movement-based perk selection below. The SZ Lonewolf Optic provides the greatest range and accuracy available in the base selection with no real negative, unlike the next best SZ Holotherm, which disables Tactical Stance .

Lastly, you've got the RB Regal Heavy Stock which provides a big boost to recoil control, and the high-damage 5.56 Overpressurized +P ammunition type with only very minor debuffs for both. The good news is that since the MCW comes with 30 rounds in a mag—unlike the SVA 545's paltry 20—there's no need for another magazine here.

Secondary weapon and perks

Image 1 of 2 The Renetti is a fantastic secondary weapon (Image credit: Activision) Even without Armory Unlocks there are plenty of strong perks to choose (Image credit: Activision)

Here's my recommended secondary weapon to pair with the MCW:

Renetti (with the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit if you have it): I also recommend the Renetti in our SVA 545 loadout; it's just a really good burst fire secondary for when you need to quickly finish an enemy. Its Aftermarket Part also lets you convert it into an SMG, which is about as terrifying as it sounds.

These are my other suggested perks and equipment:

Infantry Vest: This will help you move faster with TacSprint.

This will help you move faster with TacSprint. Stun Grenade: Slows movement and aiming—far more effective than a flashbang for breaching and clearing.

Slows movement and aiming—far more effective than a flashbang for breaching and clearing. Frag Grenade: Your standard grenade. Don't forget to cook it so opponents have less time to hurl it back.

Your standard grenade. Don't forget to cook it so opponents have less time to hurl it back. Munitions Box: Refills your ammo, tactical, and lethal. This is ideal when you never start a match with full ammo and burn through it fast.

Refills your ammo, tactical, and lethal. This is ideal when you never start a match with full ammo and burn through it fast. Marksman Gloves: Though these are an Armory Unlock, less sway and flinch while aiming down sights is very good, especially for the MCW.

Though these are an Armory Unlock, less sway and flinch while aiming down sights is very good, especially for the MCW. Lightweight Boots: Faster movement and swimming speed will help make up for any movement debuffs from the MCW's attachments.

Faster movement and swimming speed will help make up for any movement debuffs from the MCW's attachments. EOD Padding: Reduced damage from explosives and fire—except killstreaks—provides great utility and that little bit of extra survivability.

All in all this should help you cope with the MCW's recoil and compensate for any detriments that the above attachments apply.