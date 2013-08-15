Call of Duty: Ghosts multiplayer trailer: dogs, female soldiers, and Eminem

Infinity Ward have revealed the multiplayer portion of Call of Duty: Ghosts - the sequel to the popular series about men shooting men. Except now, as revealed in this trailer, men can shoot women. And women can shoot women, and men, and dogs. And dogs can eat women and men, and buildings can fall on both, and hovering drones can kill just about anything. It's a big death picnic out there.

Also there's Eminem. Although you can't shoot him.

The trailer was released as part of a multiplayer event, during which Activision confirmed that the game's online will finally introduce female soldiers, that canine companion Riley will be available as a Killstreak, and that dynamic map events can be triggered during a match.

They also announced a new mode: Cranked. Each kill made will increase a player's speed, but also trigger a countdown timer that must be topped up with further kills. If the timer hits zero, the player explodes. Yes, this is the plot of a Jason Statham film.

What isn't known is whether the game will support dedicated servers. "We're not talking about anything dedicated server-related yet," executive producer Mark Rubin told Eurogamer .

Thanks, CVG .