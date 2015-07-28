Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 'Reckoning' map pack will be its last

The season for major blockbuster video game releases is fast approaching. You can tell, because here's news of the final Call of Duty DLC pack for the year. To neatly tie off Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare before Black Ops 3 arrives, the Reckoning DLC pack will release some time "soon" with four new maps. That's the trailer above.

All maps are built around the Exo Grapple mechanic, though if you'd prefer not to play in matches with that feature you still can. Meanwhile, the final chapter in the "Exo Zombies saga" will feature in the form of Descent, which stars the likes of Bill Paxton, Rose McGowan, John Malkovich and Bruce Campbell.

Details on the four multiplayer player maps are below. Reckoning releases next month for Xbox (due to a timed exclusivity agreement) but it'll be out on PC some time after.



Overload: Enjoy the grand view of downtown New Baghdad from this exotic compound, complete with fountains, gardens and decorative plasma lamps. The map’s multiple levels and long perimeter site-lines highlight medium to long-range combat and firing a shot at the lamps will send enemies flying in a burst of energy



Quarantine: Following a deadly viral outbreak, the island has been converted into a biological testing centre. This medium sized map’s tight corners dial up the speed and open areas combine to allow for any style of gameplay. Activate the map-based scorestreak to unleash a devastating ship-fired missile strike



Fracture: Discover what secrets are locked in the ice in this arctic excavation site. Take refuge behind wind turbines and heavy equipment through large combat areas cradled on the shelf of a glacier. Stay alert as the timed event cracks the ice sheet, sending one lane sinking to the depths



Swarm: Reconstruction is underway in Seoul, South Korea, congesting narrow corridors of this small to medium sized map with vehicles and equipment. Take position in war-scarred storefronts that provide plenty of cover over the streets or flank the enemy through close quarter interiors in the centre of the map