Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 'Reckoning' DLC trailered

According to Activision, this is a 'screenshot'. A screenshot of somebody's Photoshop, I presume.

The marketing men are chanting "Blops!" The Call of Duty fans are chanting "Blops!" Everybody, everywhere is chanting "Blops!" But despite the next Call of Duty being only four few months away, Advanced Warfare isn't quite ready to be tossed aside. There's one more DLC pack due, bringing four new maps and the conclusion of the Exo Zombies story.

You'll find a trailer and run-down of the maps below.

Overload: Enjoy the grand view of downtown New Baghdad from this exotic compound, complete with fountains, gardens and decorative plasma lamps. The map’s multiple levels and long perimeter site-lines highlight medium to long-range combat and firing a shot at the lamps will send enemies flying in a burst of energy.

Quarantine: Following a deadly viral outbreak, the island has been converted into a biological testing centre. This medium sized map’s tight corners dial up the speed and open areas combine to allow for any style of gameplay. Activate the map-based scorestreak to unleash a devastating ship-fired missile strike.

Fracture: Discover what secrets are locked in the ice in this arctic excavation site. Take refuge behind wind turbines and heavy equipment through large combat areas cradled on the shelf of a glacier. Stay alert as the timed event cracks the ice sheet, sending one lane sinking to the depths.

Swarm: Reconstruction is underway in Seoul, South Korea, congesting narrow corridors of this small to medium sized map with vehicles and equipment. Take position in war-scarred storefronts that provide plenty of cover over the streets or flank the enemy through close quarter interiors in the centre of the map.

They're always such aggressive verbs, aren't they. You'll never find a Call of Duty map called "Chat," or "Relax," or "Frolic".

The Reckoning DLC is out on August 4 for the Xboxes, with the PC version arriving a few weeks later.