Bug fixes galore in The Long Dark with four patches in as many days

The Long Dark came out earlier this week and Andy enjoyed it a lot , calling it "one of a handful of really great survival games on PC". He didn't particularly notice any bugs, but nevertheless developer Hinterland Studio has been working its winter socks off to fix a few things that weren't quite working as intended.

In total, there's been four patches since the game released: one on Thursday, two on Friday, and one early Saturday morning. You can tell the team are nearly getting there by the fact that the patch notes are shortening in length with every update.

Hinterland has fixed startup issues, replaced missing audio segments, ironed out the AI, and everything in between. Basically, if you were having problems with it on launch, check back in now and you should be good.

All the patch notes can be found here.

It's not quite finished — on the news post for the fourth patch the developer said it was "continuing to fix additional issues as quickly as we can". So, you can probably expect some more fixes soon.

Are you having issues with the game?