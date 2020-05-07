Bright Memory Infinite continues looking ridiculous in a new trailer

The version of Bright Memory available on Steam right now is only about 30 minutes long, but its mildly janky tech demo aesthetic and ridiculous dialogue ("Could this be the Floating Island hidden at the North Pole?") has endeared it to us. It isn't fantastic, but it's made by one person and is awfully impressive visually.

If looking cool is Bright Memory's goal, it succeeded with flying colors during today's Inside Xbox livestream. The new trailer for Bright Memory Infinite, embedded above, manages a sweet car chase without even needing an animation for getting into the car.

Infinite has a separate Steam page, but if you own Bright Memory you'll get it for free. The original is basically a demo for Infinite, which will overhaul what's there and lengthen it. The news from the livestream is that it's coming to the next Xbox, of course, but that isn't going to affect the Steam release.

Wes played the version of Bright Memory that's currently available earlier this year—here's his breakdown of what it's all about, including floating North Pole islands.