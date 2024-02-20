Borderlands movie teaser gives us our first look at Cate Blanchett and the gang in action

By Andy Chalk
published

The full trailer will be out tomorrow, but the teaser is here today.

Borderlands movie teaser still - Cate Blanchett as Lilith firing a gun
(Image credit: Gearbox Studios/2K)

It's been nearly 10 years since the Borderlands movie was announced, and it's still not here yet. But it's close enough for a trailer to arrive—although that's not actually here yet either. What is here today is a teaser for a trailer for the movie that will finally hit theaters on August 9.

The teaser is all of 10 seconds long, opening with Cate Blanchett as Lilith firing a gun, followed by Kevin Hart as Roland firing a gun, and then Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis (who in a refreshing change of pace is not firing a gun), and then a quick flash of Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina and Jack Black as Claptrap, although he's not really identifiable as such.

So yeah, it's not much to go on, but even so I can't honestly say that it's filling me with optimism. But I'm also not really a fan of the Borderlands games, so that's clearly a bit of bias on my part, and who knows? Maybe the full trailer will absolutely knock my socks off  when it drops tomorrow.

The teaser isn't the only look at the Borderlands film we got today. Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford, who's clearly excited about the whole thing, also dropped a poster:

(Image credit: Randy Pitchford (Twitter))

The poster says the Borderlands film is "coming soon," but when last we checked it was slated to hit screens on August 9. We'll take a deeper dive into the full Borderlands movie trailer when it turns up tomorrow.

