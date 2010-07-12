Borderlands Game of the Year edition?

For precisely four picaseconds, Gamestop listed a "Borderlands GOTY Official Strategy Guide" on its online store . The only person who saw it was CVG 's Mike Jackson, who was infused with mongoose blood during a lightning storm while watching 24... in space, and is now imbued with superhuman speed. Borderlands GOTY? What could it all mean!?

Well, it means Game of the Year edition, obviously, and almost certainly points to there being a Borderlands MMO. I mean, game of the year edition. If it doesn't contain the latest version and include all previously released DLC - The Zombie Island of Dr. Ned, Mad Moxxi's Underdome Riot, The Secret Armory of General Knoxx, and The Zombie Underdome of Secret Moxxi's Dr. General Tactics Advance, then I'll eat my Blue Volcano. We'll let you know when this mysterious box resurfaces.

