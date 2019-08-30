Borderlands 3 will bring back True Vault Hunter and add a new Mayhem endgame mode

Gearbox confirmed at PAX West today that True Vault Hunter Mode, a more challenging Borderlands 2 game mode that unlocked after the campaign was completed, will return for Borderlands 3.

True Vault Hunter mode is a New Game Plus mode for Borderlands: Players retain the levels, guns, and equipment they earned during the initial playthrough, but enemies are tougher and more numerous, and some are reworked completely. Loot and XP rewards are also increased, to give players a fighting chance of making it through to the end.

Borderlands 3's endgame will also open the door to Guardian Ranks, a progression system similar to the Badass Ranks in Borderlands 2 with rewards for completing various challenges, and a new Mayhem Mode that randomizes various gameplay elements. "When you combine Mayhem Mode, True Vault Hunter Mode, and Guardian Rank progression with the highly replayable Proving Grounds and Circle of Slaughter arenas, Borderlands 3's endgame has a lot to offer," Gearbox said.

Borderlands 3 comes out on September 13. Here's a rundown of the hardware you'll need if you want to play.