Get in on this broken Borderlands 3 legendary loot spot before Gearbox fixes it

Part of the fun of every loot-based game is finding out how to exploit the system for better gear, faster, and Borderlands 3 is no exception. Players have discovered a location that spawns a guaranteed Loot Tink, or the equivalent of a bandit treasure goblin, that spits out legendary gear by the gobful. It's also extremely easy to find and farm, each run lasting about five minutes.

I spent 15 minutes on three runs and took home about 15 new legendaries, about as many as I found throughout my first campaign run. Take a look at my glorious glowing pile. Don't stare too long or the loot will take you.

Read on to find out how to get some goodies for yourself. I'd hurry too. Besides farming specific bosses for unique loot, this little loot tink trivializes Borderlands 3's current endgame. Gearbox is probably going to squash this route soon.

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

First, set the difficulty to Mayhem 3, which increases the chance for finding rare loot by a huge margin. Mayhem 2 and 1 will work, though prove less efficient, if your current loadout doesn't quite do the trick.

Next, head to Jakob's Estate on Eden-6. Head to the marked location on the map below, sprinting past the hordes of bandits, and look for the purple-tinged loot tink. He spawns from beneath the deck every time and is usually the first of the bandits to show up.

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Bring along a weapon that does hearty shock damage and another that burns flesh down quickly to tear through his overshield and melt him down before the rest of the bandits overwhelm you.

Loot Tink, 12 o'clock. (Image credit: Gearbox Software)

He might spit out a few legendaries as he runs away, but don't lose sight. Finish the guy off and be sure to open the bag he leaves behind. It'll likely spit out a few more legendaries and some very rare purples.

To repeat the run, just zip back to the Jakob's Estate fast travel point, quit to the menu, and load back in. Repeat the run as many times as you like, or until Gearbox shuts the operation down.

I'm swimming in good stuff now, decked out with legendaries from tip to toe, including a few anointed legendaries and very rare guns that work well with my current FL4K build. I guess the downside is that there's not much to do now that I'm fully decked out. True Vault Hunter Mode is a breeze and the horde modes aren't terribly enticing. But damn, I'll be ready for that raid boss when it arrives sometime this fall.