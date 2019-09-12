How to equip class mods in Borderlands 3

How do you equip class mods in Borderlands 3? This is a question you may well be asking as you start your quest on the planet of Promethea. Chances are you're still well within your first five hours with the game after digging your way through the familiar territory of Pandora. Now, however, you're undoubtedly looking to introduce another layer of nuance by adding Borderlands 3 class mods to the party.

The problem is that when you're first trudging through the Meridian Outskirts and Metroplex you may well come across class mods on the ground, without being able to equip them. That's even if the mod applies to your chosen class. So, here's how long you have to wait until you can equip them.

How to equip Borderlands 3 class mods

Class mods are useful as they add further bonuses to your character while they're equipped. Specifically they add further points to the abilities in your skill tree—hence why they are class specific. You'll know that your chosen class mod is providing its boons because the points in the skill it boosts will be higher and highlighted in blue. The rarer the mod, the more bonuses you get.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. To equip class mods in Borderlands 3 you have to finish the first main quest on Promethea. This hour-long mission culminates in a fight with Gigamind (pictured above).

When you complete the mission you'll be able to add the class mods languishing in your backpack to your character (near where your grenades are selected and beneath your equipped guns). It's a little confusing that you can pick these items up before you can actually use them, but there you go.

Also, a handy side note: you can still pick up class mods that don't apply to your character. From there you can either share them with a friend via the 'Social' menu or just sell them if they're rare enough to fetch a tidy profit.