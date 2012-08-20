Borderlands 2 has gone gold

Borderlands 2 is done and dusted according to a tweet from Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford. "Borderlands 2 is now GOLD" he exclaims. Now they just have to print the discs and train an army of puppies to nudge them gently into thousands of plastic boxes. That'll take about a month it seems, as Borderlands 2 is due out on September 18. If only we had invented a better way of putting the discs in the boxes, but no CEO alive can bring themselves to approve a redundancy package for 10,000 puppies.

Borderlands 2 is looking good. We've had a few peeks behind the trailers and been reasonably impressed by what's shaping up to be an honest and pleasantly bonkers extension of the original. Check out this preview from earlier in the summer or pick up the latest issue of PC Gamer UK and PC Gamer US for our big six page feature. Borderlands 2 will look SUPER SHINY on PC as well, thanks to a series of PC optimisation features . Mmm, tasty tasty optimisation features.