Book of Demons is Diablo distilled down to its purest form

We catch up with the makers of Book of Demons, a deck building dungeon crawler.

I first played Book of Demons when it launched on Steam Early Access about a month ago and it immediately reminded me of Diablo. It has deck building elements and a papercraft art style, but the hack-n-slash dungeon crawler roots showed clearly through. So when I spoke with the developer of Book of Demons at PAX West this weekend, it wasn’t surprising to hear that the game came out of a desire to recreate Diablo in its simplest, most accessible form. Watch the video above to hear our full conversation.

Tom Marks

