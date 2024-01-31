Blood Bowl 3 gets league admin tools at last, though in beta form

One of the frustrating things about Blood Bowl 3 was that it launched without features Blood Bowl 2 had, including ways for players to manage their own multiplayer leagues. Being able to remove teams when players drop out and decide which special rules your tournament wants to play with are basic features for a Blood Bowl game, and only now, 11 months after release, have they been added.

As the blog post explains, these admin tools are in beta. Currently, they let a league commissioner award star player points and gold to individual teams, replace missing players with AI, and set tournaments to resurrection mode—a popular format where teams reset between matches rather than following the normal rules for progression, injury, and death.

Other features still to come include "options such as activating/deactivating pitch rules or configuring the exhibition table for prayers to Nuffle" and "anticipated advanced features such as the manual seeding in competition and the manual validation/cancellation of matches."

Unfortunately these admin tools can't be accessed from the in-game menu, only via a website. I can't verify its usefulness myself, as it won't let me login or even reset my password, returning a "We could not find any email associated to this account" error message. Which is par for the course with Blood Bowl 3, which was a hot mess at launch and has only improved in fits and starts ever since.