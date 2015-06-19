Blizzard shows off Heroes of the Storm 'Eternal Conflict' content

Blizzard has released a new teaser showing off some of the skins, mounts, and abilities that will be included in the Eternal Conflict content update to Heroes of the Storm.

The video isn't a comprehensive breakdown of what's coming—Blizzard calls it "a sneak peek at a ton of new content" that's coming to the game—but it does provide a look at The Butcher and King Leoric in various guises, along with the Archangel Diablo and Novazon Nova skins and abilities, Tyrael's Charger Mount, and The Butcher's Battle Beast. I honestly had no idea The Butcher had his own custom ride.

We (which is to say, Sean "Day9" Plott) took a closer look at what's coming in the Eternal Conflict update during his conversation with Blizzard's Chris Sigaty and Dustin Browder during the PC Gaming Show at E3. Catch it here.